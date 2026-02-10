PKGD Group Defies Industry Slump: G4 Tequila +88%, El Ateo +286% in Record-Breaking 2025

Importer reports "Triple Threat" victory: G4 claims #12 Nielsen rank, Reposado sales drive "sipping shift," and strategic Total Wine partnership yields triple-digit volume gains.

HOLLAND, Mich., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKGD Group has announced a record-breaking 2025, delivering a "triple threat" of growth to a stagnation-plagued agave spirits industry.

While the broader tequila market contracted (-0.6%), PKGD Group's flagship G4 Tequila surged +88.2%, climbing to the #12 Brand Rank in Nielsen's national report. Simultaneously, El Ateo demonstrated the efficacy of PKGD's bespoke route-to-market strategy, posting triple-digit gains through a unique exclusive partnership.

The PKGD Effect: 2025 Growth comparison showing G4 Tequila (+88%) and El Ateo (+286%) vastly outperforming the industry standard (-0.6%).

The "Sipping" Shift: G4 Reposado Grows 250%

The most telling data point of 2025 was the performance of G4 Reposado, which posted a staggering 252% sales growth—growing six times faster than the brand's Blanco expression.

With $9.5M in sales, the Reposado is approaching revenue parity with the Blanco ($10.5M), signaling a major consumer shift toward premium, additive-free sipping tequilas.

Strategic Innovation: The El Ateo & Total Wine Model

Beyond traditional distribution, PKGD Group proved its ability to execute modern, exclusive retail alignments. In mid-2024, PKGD assumed import rights for El Ateo (which had sold just 268 cases prior to the transition) and launched a strategic exclusivity model with Total Wine & More.

The Impact: This "Shadow Giant" generated an estimated $8.25M in retail sales, a figure that would place it in the Top 60 Brands nationally if reported in standard Nielsen channels.

The PKGD Difference: Media as a Multiplier

These results underscore a fundamental shift in the importer role. Unlike traditional "box-moving" importers, PKGD Group operates as a media and education powerhouse. By leveraging in-house content creation and direct-to-consumer storytelling, PKGD has built an educated, loyal fanbase that drives velocity at the shelf—allowing brands like Palomo Mezcal (+142% Growth in 2025) to bypass traditional barriers of the legacy market.

"The industry is changing, and the old importer model is dead," said Jeff Ernst, Chief Left Brain at PKGD Group. "You can't just ship boxes anymore; you have to build brands. Whether it's the organic, education-led growth of G4 or the strategic alignment of El Ateo with Total Wine, our numbers prove that when you combine world-class liquid with modern media and creative strategy, you win."

2025 Portfolio Highlights:

+252% Growth, #17 Best in Class Item.

+286% Growth (24,200 Cases) via Total Wine Exclusive. Palomo Mezcal: +142% Revenue Growth, proving the "Authentic Agave" trend extends beyond tequila.

About PKGD Group

PKGD Group is a producer-focused importer dedicated to bringing the world's finest authentic agave spirits to the U.S. market. Distinguished by its in-house media capabilities and modern approach to brand building, PKGD Group prioritizes transparency, tradition, and taste over trends.

