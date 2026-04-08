PKGD Group Launches PKGD University to Close Knowledge Gap in Maturing Agave Market; Debuts Industry's First Raicilla Certification

New platform provides professional credentials for bartenders and retail professionals to bridge the divide between heritage production and market success.

HOLLAND, Mich., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKGD Group, a leading importer of heritage agave spirits, today announced the launch of PKGD University. Developed in partnership with Learn Brands, the platform introduces a professional credentialing system designed to close the gap that often occurs when world-class spirits reach the market without the specialized education needed to succeed at the point of sale.

PKGD University: Professional Certification for the Modern Spirits Workforce.

As the agave category matures and competition for shelf space intensifies, PKGD Group is pivoting the conversation from surface-level marketing to operational expertise. PKGD University offers a rigorous, producer-led curriculum designed specifically for bartenders, spirits buyers, and retail professionals, including the industry's first formal certification program for Raicilla.

"In a market where momentum is stabilizing, a brand being 'well-made' is no longer a guarantee of success—execution is what matters," said Jeff Ernst, Chief Left Brain at PKGD Group. "Our growth was built on a simple premise: a brand must be produced with integrity and brought to market with professional advocacy. PKGD University is the infrastructure that ensures the story told at the bar or the retail counter matches the quality of the work done at the distillery."

Professional Certification for the Modern Spirits Workforce

PKGD University provides tangible career assets for hospitality and retail professionals, moving beyond "additive-free" discussions to provide deep-dive modules on the history, chemistry, and traditional methods of Tequila, Mezcal, and Raicilla.

Verified Digital Credentials: Graduates earn a unique, downloadable Certificate Logo for each course. These credentials feature one-click integration for LinkedIn profiles, allowing professionals to verify their category expertise to employers and peers.

Graduates earn a unique, downloadable Certificate Logo for each course. These credentials feature one-click integration for LinkedIn profiles, allowing professionals to verify their category expertise to employers and peers. Producer-Direct Education: Courses are built in direct collaboration with heritage producers, ensuring the standards of the distillery are communicated accurately across the U.S. market.

Courses are built in direct collaboration with heritage producers, ensuring the standards of the distillery are communicated accurately across the U.S. market. The Raicilla Frontier: Marking an industry milestone, PKGD University establishes the first standardized curriculum for Raicilla, equipping the trade with the knowledge required to lead the category's expansion.

"Success is not just about the liquid in the bottle; it is about the integrity of the conversation when that bottle is poured," said Luis Ángel Villalobos of Tequila El Ateo. "PKGD University allows us to scale our family's story and our production philosophy directly to the front-line professionals who represent us every day."

The platform uses incentivized learning to ensure knowledge keeps pace as brands grow, providing a scalable solution to the education and staff turnover challenges currently facing the hospitality and retail sectors.

Spirits professionals and retail partners can enroll now at pkgdgroup.com/pkgd-university.

About PKGD Group:

PKGD Group is a Michigan-based importer specializing in producer-owned, authentic agave spirits. By combining heritage production with modern media and educational technology, PKGD Group builds durable brands capable of thriving in a mature and transparent market.

Media Contact:

Shawn Miller

[email protected]

SOURCE PKGD Group