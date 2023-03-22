AnChain.AI Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest

AnChain.AI Recognized for groundbreaking Web3 SOC Security Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnChain.AI, the leading Web3 security firm, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference™ 2023 Innovation Sandbox contest for its work delivering Web3 SOC, Security Operations Center to Safeguard Your Web3 Digital Assets. AnChain.AI will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, April 24 at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 75 acquisitions and received $12.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years. AnChain.AI will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

"The RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest is one of the most exciting highlights of the week as we get to watch 10 of the cybersecurity industry's best and brightest up and coming stars shine on stage with provocative and cutting-edge ideas," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. "The demanding challenges and threats we face are only getting more complex in both size and severity and we need smart, determined and skilled individuals and companies to make an impact and help tackle what lies ahead."

"AnChain.AI is honored to be the first Web3 security company invited to the RSA stage, and we won't be the last one. In 2022, a record-breaking $4 Billion of Web3 digital assets were lost to hacks and scams, a figure exacerbated by the near complete lack of a systematic security framework across the Web3 industry," said Victor Fang, CEO & Co-founder of AnChain.AI. "Built on the NIST Cybersecurity framework, Web3SOC aspires to improve the efficiency of human analysts, driving dramatic improvements to MTTD, MTTR, and threat modeling of complex Web3 attack surfaces."

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on April 24 and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Niloofar Howe , Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer , Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; Barmak Meftah , Co-Founder & General Partner at Ballistic Ventures; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24-27, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

About AnChainAI

AnChain.AI is an AI-powered cybersecurity company enhancing Web3 security, risk, and compliance strategies. AnChain.AI was founded in 2018 by cybersecurity and enterprise software veterans from Mandiant, Pivotal and EMC. Backed by both Silicon Valley and Wall Street VCs, and selected in the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, the company is securing Billions of Web3 digital assets, trusted by 100+ customers from over 10+ countries in these sectors: VASPs, financial institutions, and government, including the U.S. SEC, IRS, FINCEN, Salesforce, and more. CNBC Top Startups Award Winner. Apply for early access at: AnChain.AI/web3soc

About RSA Conference



RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future topics and gain access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking visionaries and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry, visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

