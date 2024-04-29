ANCHIN AGAIN NAMED ONE OF THE BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting and advisory firm, has announced that it has been named one of the 2024 Best Companies to Work for in New York by the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Best Companies Group, and Rochester Business Journal. This is the 17th consecutive year that Anchin has received this distinction since the inception of the program. This award recognizes the Firm's outstanding culture and policies. As announced during the April 18, 2024 awards ceremony, Anchin ranked 8th among large companies this year, moving up 6 slots since its 14th ranking in 2023.

Best Companies to Work for in New York identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in New York in three categories: small companies (15-99 employees), medium companies (100-249 employees) and large companies (250 or more employees). Rankings, which are determined through two components, evaluate each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics, worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation, with the remaining percentage based on an employee survey to measure employee experience.

Anchin's selection reflects our dedication to everyone who makes up our team, and their development and wellness. We prioritize our employees and their experiences, fostering an environment where individuals can thrive in their chosen paths. Anchin's policies and core values reflect the sentiment of being one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York State.

"Recognitions like this only further emphasize that Anchin prioritizes cultivating a collaborative work environment with opportunities for professional growth, and consistently demonstrates care for the well-being of our people," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "The best way we can service our clients is to ensure that our teams feel engaged, listened to, and supported. As we continue to celebrate key milestones like Anchin's 100th anniversary and our headquarters move to 3 Times Square we are reflecting on the efforts we have put forth to get us here, and of course, how we can make Anchin an even better place to work going forward."

"The 2024 Best Companies to Work for in New York foster a positive environment for employees to thrive. They are champions of business because they look out for the well-being of their team members in addition to what's best for the company's bottom line," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director, BridgeTower Media/Rochester Business Journal.

About Anchin

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 500, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:

Anne Rusinak

212.840.3456

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin