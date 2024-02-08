Anchin Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best Of Accounting Award For Service Excellence

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting, tax and advisory firm, announced today that they have again won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2024 Best of Accounting winners are 50% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms.

The recent client survey resulted in Anchin receiving satisfaction scores much higher than the industry average. In addition, Anchin received a Net Promoter® Score of 81.2%, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41% in 2023.

Also, Anchin received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85.5% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 56% in 2023.

"Our firm works hard to make exceptional service a priority and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way." Anchin's Managing Partner, Russell B. Shinsky said. "This award comes following an exciting New York City headquarters move and amid the continuing celebration of the firm's centennial. Our focus is on the continuous improvement of, and investment in, our client service, by regularly soliciting feedback and ensuring that it is addressed through our Client Retention Committee."

About Anchin

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 500, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:

Lisa Tomlinson

212.863.1433

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin