ANCHIN RECOGNIZED BY ACCOUNTING TODAY AGAIN AS A "TOP 100 FIRM," "TOP TAX FIRM," AND "REGIONAL LEADER" FOR 2024

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting, tax, and advisory firm, has announced that it has once again been recognized by Accounting Today, which has named it a "Top 100 Firm," "Top Tax Firm," and "Regional Leader" for 2024. This recognition follows closely behind being named a "Best of Accounting – Client Satisfaction" award winner by ClearlyRated, and one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. Anchin has continuously been recognized by Accounting Today in various categories since 2016.

These rankings speak to Anchin's success as an independent firm achieving optimal financial results and tax savings for businesses, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. It also mirrors the impact of prioritizing the development of a strong organizational culture and nurturing talent from within. Anchin's commitment to a partner-driven approach and outstanding client service in today's environment is paramount to its continued achievements.

"Anchin's ability to provide top-tier service starts with our people," said Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "For over a century, Anchin has cultivated a strong, inclusive internal culture, and this directly impacts our dedication to exceptional client service. In a time when many firms have merged out of existence, we are proud to have just celebrated our 100th anniversary. We have consistently maintained our focus on providing businesses, families and funds with the support needed to achieve their goals and successfully take advantage of new opportunities."

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 600, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services.

