Anchin Announces Key Promotions: Welcoming Six New Partners and Principals Among Seventeen Rising Leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading accounting and advisory firm based in New York, is proud to announce the promotion of seventeen professionals. Six individuals have been elevated to Partner/Principal, four to Director, and seven to Senior Manager. These promotions highlight Anchin's long-standing tradition of investing in its people and fostering leadership from within.

The individuals promoted embody a new generation of leadership across Anchin's assurance, tax, and advisory practices. Their advancement reflects the firm's dedication to serving privately held businesses, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals, with deep expertise spanning a variety of industries, including Financial Services, Real Estate, Architecture, Engineering & Construction, Professional Services, Technology, and Consumer Products.

"As Anchin continues to grow year after year, we take great pride in seeing our future leaders rise from within," stated Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "As a partner-owned firm, moments like these are especially meaningful. Each promotion reflects the dedication, growth, and talent of our people."

"We're proud to celebrate the achievements of our team and are grateful for the impact these professionals continue to make on our clients, our culture, and the future of the firm," remarked Greg Wank, Associate Managing Partner of Anchin.

The new promotions to Partner/Principal include:

Cristina Alcontin , CPA, is an Assurance Partner at Anchin, bringing over 15 years of experience serving professional services firms. She primarily works with technology and law companies, delivering audit, tax, and review services to privately held corporations, partnerships, and LLCs, from emerging startups to established enterprises. Cristina is a trusted advisor to her clients.

Paul Gregory is a Tax Principal at Anchin with over two decades of experience at the firm. He has deep expertise in the taxation of mergers and acquisitions across a wide range of industries. Paul specializes in crafting efficient tax strategies for law firms, partnerships, high-net-worth individuals, and multi-state entities. His comprehensive understanding of business operations, accounting practices, and industry-specific nuances makes him a valuable resource.

Stefan Myszka, CPA, is an Assurance Partner bringing over 13 years of experience to the role. He works closely with clients in the architecture, engineering, and construction sectors, offering tailored assurance and tax planning solutions. Stefan supports a wide range of businesses from fast-growing firms to long-established companies by helping them navigate complex financial landscapes and achieve their strategic goals.

Marlen Preyger , CPA, MST, is a Tax Partner at Anchin and the Co-Founder of the Firm's Women in Tech initiative. She works closely with innovative, venture-backed, and private equity-supported businesses, ranging from early-stage startups to established technology companies. Marlen is highly skilled in uncovering tax savings opportunities, including Research and Development credits, Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) benefits, and various state and local incentive programs.

Adam Rubinfeld , EA, MST, is a Tax Principal in the firm's Private Client group. With over a decade of experience, Adam advises high-net-worth individuals and families on complex tax matters, estate planning, and philanthropic strategies. He has guided clients through estate administration and gift tax compliance, offering thoughtful and personalized solutions to help them preserve wealth and achieve long-term financial goals.

Jinal Shah is a Tax Principal at Anchin, with 20 years of experience in the Financial Services group. He plays a pivotal role in managing a wide range of client engagements, including domestic hedge funds, fund of funds, private equity vehicles, and master-feeder structures. Jinal is highly experienced in managing complex federal and state tax filings across multiple jurisdictions, ensuring compliance and efficiency for his clients in the investment space.

The new promotions to Director include:

Riz Diva , CPA, is an Assurance Director in Anchin's Consumer Products Group

Sophia Gulemi , EA, is a Director in Anchin's Tax Operations Group

Laura Mirro , EA, is a Tax Director in Anchin's Consumer Products Group

John Zummo is a Tax Director in Anchin's Real Estate Group

The new promotions to Senior Manager include:

Nicole Carbone, CPA, is an Assurance Senior Manager in Anchin's Architects, Engineers & Construction Group

Salim Chalouh, CPA, is an Assurance Senior Manager in Anchin's Consumer Products Group

Cristina Misa, CPA, is an Advisory Senior Manager in Anchin's Litigation, Forensic & Valuation Group

Cristina Pastor is a Tax Senior Manager in Anchin's Private Client Group

Josh Shapin, CPA, TEP, is a Tax Senior Manager in Anchin's Private Client Group

Adam Shapiro, CPA, is an Assurance Senior Manager in Anchin's Financial Services Group.

Jeffrey Wild, CFE, is an Advisory Senior Manager in Anchin's Regulatory Compliance & Investigation Group

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 600—including more than 65 partners, principals, and managing directors—provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax, and advisory services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is a member of BKR International. Recalculate what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

