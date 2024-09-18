Anchin Celebrated as a Top Workplace by Accounting Today and Crain's New York Business for 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading New York-based accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce its recent recognition as one of the 2024 Accounting Today's Best Accounting Firms to Work for, as well as being named one of the Best Places to Work in New York City by Crain's New York Business.

"The firms on this list represent the best workplaces in the accounting profession," said Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood. "They are outstanding places to build a career."

These prestigious rankings highlight Anchin's continued success as an independent firm renowned for providing innovative tax, accounting, and business advisory solutions tailored to help privately-held businesses, investment funds, and high-net-worth families maximize their tax savings and achieve their financial goals. The accolades also reflect the firm's strong emphasis on cultivating a positive workplace culture, developing home-grown and lateral talent, and delivering exceptional, partner-led client service.

"Together, these awards reaffirm Anchin's commitment to its core values of people, teamwork, honesty, and excellence, which continue to drive the firm's leadership and esteemed reputation in the industry as we approach 2025," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner.

Anchin is honored to be recognized alongside other distinguished recipients and remains committed to upholding the values represented by this distinction from Accounting Today and Crain's New York Business.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee success and happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of over 500, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax, and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies; family office services, management, and succession advisory; growth, transition, and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries globally. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

