Anchin Celebrates Growth: One Partner, Eight Directors, and Four Senior Managers Promoted

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading New York-based accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce the promotion of thirteen professionals. One individual has been elevated to Partner, eight to Director, and four to Senior Manager. These key promotions reflect the firm's dedication to internal growth and development, a cornerstone of Anchin's 100-year legacy.

Kevin McHale has been promoted to Partner. Valerie Makarenko, Steve Mandell, Alicja Mierzwa, Sean Miller, Anthony Parrelli, Marlen Preyger, Abu Quayyum, and Jack Whitaker have been promoted to Director. The newly promoted Senior Managers are Devon Bernard, Zhanna Korneva, Mir Mahmood, and Ralph Tuosto.

These promotions highlight new leaders across all functions—assurance, tax, and advisory—emphasizing the firm's commitment to its privately-held business and high-net-worth clients and expertise across the Financial Services, Real Estate, Professional Services, Technology, and Consumer Products sectors.

Anchin is proud to recognize these individuals whose personal and professional development has helped them grow into leaders in their respective fields. "The promotions group this year is made up of individuals who have excelled in upholding the values and integrity of the firm," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "I am proud to welcome these new members to our management group. Their commitment to Anchin's values, combined with their strong technical knowledge and leadership skills, enhances our reputation as a Best Place to Work and a provider of exceptional client service."

The new promotes to Partner include:

Kevin McHale, CPA, is Tax Partner at Anchin and has more than 12 years of experience in public accounting. Kevin works primarily with real estate funds, developers, owners, and managers on tax compliance and planning. He works with his clients year-round to help develop and implement effective tax strategies. Kevin is also a member of the firm's Emerging Manager Platform which works with start-up hedge, private equity, real estate, and venture capital funds.

The new promotes to Director include:

Valerie Makarenko is a Director in the firm's Private Client Group.

Steve Mandell is an Executive Relationship Director and leads Anchin's Executive Network.

Alicja Mierzwa, CPA, is an Accounting and Audit Director in the firm's Financial Services Practice.

Sean Miller, CPA, is a Family Office Support Director in the firm's Private Client Group.

Anthony Parrelli is a Director in the firm's Private Client group.

Marlen Preyger, CPA, is a Tax Director in the firm's Services Group.

Abu Quayyum is a Director in the firm's Private Client Group.

Jack Whitaker, CPA, is an Accounting and Audit Director in the firm's Financial Services Practice.

The new promotes to Senior Manager include:

Devon Bernard, CPA, is a Senior Tax Manager in Anchin's Consumer Products Group.

Zhanna Korneva, CPA, is a Senior Manager in Anchin's Services Group.

Mir Mahmood, CPA, a Senior Tax Manager in Anchin's Financial Services Group.

Ralph Tuosto, CPA is a Senior Manager in Anchin's Real Estate Group.

About Anchin

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee success and happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of over 500, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax, and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies; family office services, management, and succession advisory; growth, transition, and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries globally. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:

Frank Vitale

212.863.1433

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin