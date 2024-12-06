Anchin Expands Firm's Emerging Companies Group by Adding New Partner and Leader

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading New York-based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Robert Smith returns to Anchin as a Partner and the Leader of the firm's Emerging Companies Group. Robert brings over ten years of experience advising rapidly growing companies on tax and financial strategies.

"We are excited to welcome Robert back to the Anchin team. His background adds to our growing group of professionals dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and driving business success," says Chris Noble, Partner and Leader of the Technology and Professional Services Groups. "I look forward to seeing the contributions Robert will make to the firm and its clients and am confident that his addition to the team will enhance our capabilities and reinforce our commitment to supporting the growing companies of tomorrow."

"Bringing Robert onto the team reinforces our expertise in the emerging companies space, enabling us to better serve our existing clients while expanding our reach in this sector," noted Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "We're enthusiastic about the future and thrilled to have Robert join us in supporting our clients' success."

Robert A. Smith, CPA, is a Tax Partner and Leader of Anchin's Emerging Companies Group. He specializes in working with domestic and international clients in the technology, consumer products, life sciences, and public relations sectors. An entrepreneur himself, Robert previously co-owned a small business and founded the international tax practice at a Top 200 CPA firm, giving him unique insights into the challenges faced by emerging company CEOs and businesses backed by venture capital or private equity.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 600, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax, and advisory services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is a member of BKR International. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

