Anchin Expands Florida Footprint and Private Client Tax Team

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading New York-based accounting and advisory firm, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. This expansion reflects the firm's continued effort to accommodate the growing service needs of high-net-worth families and individuals, as well as businesses in the South Florida region.

"As our clients' interests in Florida continue to grow, we want to ensure that our capabilities in the region properly align with personal, finance and strategic business objectives," said Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner of Anchin. "We are excited to bring Anchin's specialized knowledge and personalized service approach to Palm Beach Gardens and are committed to providing high-level compliance and advisory solutions to our individual, family, and privately held business clients in South Florida."

To further support this commitment, Anchin has added Laura Clark, CPA, Kyle Donham, CPA, and Patrick Mangan, CPA, to their South Florida team. As Tax Managing Directors within the firm's Private Client Group, they will significantly enhance the firm's ability to bring sophisticated tax strategies and family office services to high-net-worth families and individuals in the Sunshine State.

"Laura, Patrick, and Kyle bring a wealth of tax and regulatory experience that seamlessly complements our team's forward-thinking approach and technical excellence, and we eagerly welcome them to our organization," says Jared Feldman, Anchin's Private Client Group Practice Leader.

As residents who were raised in Florida and also cultivated their careers in the Sunshine State, Kyle, Laura, and Patrick will bring extensive experience, notably in aspects related to trusts and estates, gifting, private foundations, closely held businesses, and high-net-worth families, to Anchin and will strengthen its overall client service and presence in a market.

These prominent new hires reflect Anchin's expansive growth in the South Florida and New York Metro regions over the past two years. The firm established an office in Boca Raton, Florida, in 2022 and has welcomed and promoted more than twenty-five (25) diverse Partners, Principals, Directors, and Senior Managers through the start of 2024. Additionally, Anchin has proudly earned the 2024 Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence and has consistently been listed among the Best Places to Work in the U.S., New York City, and New York State over the past 15 years.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. With a staff of 500, including more than 60 partners, Anchin provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax, and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies; family office services, management, and succession advisory; growth, transition, and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries globally. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

