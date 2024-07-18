Anchin Expands Private Client Group with Addition of New Family Office Services Partner

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading New York-based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Andrew Vinciguerra has joined as a Partner in the firm's Private Client and Family Office Services Groups. Andy Vinciguerra joins Anchin with over 21 years of experience advising ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families on tax and financial matters.

Throughout his impressive career, Andy has amassed significant experience in identifying and delivering comprehensive family office support services aimed at simplifying clients' lives and achieving their financial goals. Prior to joining Anchin, he was a Partner at a renowned family office practice, and a privately-held boutique tax and accounting firm. His arrival further solidifies Anchin's reputation as a trusted advisor in the private client sector.

"We are excited to welcome Andy to the team. His commitment to excellence and extensive experience providing sophisticated family office services enhances our team's expertise and the firm's overall capabilities to provide high-level compliance and advisory solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families," says Jared Feldman, Partner and Leader of Anchin's Private Client Group.

In addition to welcoming Andy to the team, Anchin has seen substantial growth in 2024, including the establishment of a new office in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the firm's second location in Southern Florida, and the recent addition of three Florida-based Tax Managing Directors to the firm's Private Client Group.

"The influx of talent coming to Anchin truly reflects the current state of the accounting industry and how Anchin's core values, and uncompromising commitment to its clients, are providing professionals the platform they need to help them and their clients succeed," noted Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner at Anchin.

Andy Vinciguerra holds a Master's degree in Taxation and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting & Business Administration from the University of Kansas, where he graduated with distinction. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 500, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax, and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies; family office services, management, and succession advisory; growth, transition, and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services;; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries globally. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

