Anchin named by ClearlyRated a Best of Accounting® Award Winner for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading accounting firm, announced today that it has won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior client service. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality, based entirely on ratings from their clients. On average, clients of Best of Accounting winners who participated in 2025 are 70% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms.

Firms recognized as 2026 Best of Accounting winners have consistently delivered superior service, earning a Net Promoter® Score that is over 100% higher than the industry average.

Anchin received outstanding client satisfaction scores, demonstrating its dedication to excellence and ability to deliver strategic insight and service while fostering long-term, collaborative relationships. Highlights include Anchin receiving:

A Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of 83.2% , more than 2 times the industry average of 38%.

, more than 2 times the industry average of 38%. Client satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 48%.

"What really sets them apart is the guidance they provide on complex transactions. They take the time to understand the facts, explain options in plain language, and help us move forward with confidence," shared one Anchin client in the ClearlyRated survey. "Just as important, the Anchin team is always easy to work with. They are approachable, collaborative, and dependable. They feel like a true extension of our team, and we genuinely value the relationship."

"This recognition speaks directly to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team to delivering exceptional service every day," said Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner at Anchin. "This distinction belongs to our people, whose dedication and accountability drive meaningful results for our clients. We will continue investing in innovative solutions and responsive service to ensure an exceptional client experience."

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 600, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax, and advisory services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is a member of BKR International. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Accounting™

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

