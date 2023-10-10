Anchin Once Again Named a Best Place to Work

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier New York-based full-service accounting, advisory and tax firm, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the best places to work in New York City by Crain's New York Business for the 14th time. This year, Anchin was ranked #44 overall. Now in its 100th year of business, Anchin is known for providing its clients with exceptional and personalized service. That level of attention stems from Anchin's strong culture that emphasizes the importance of collaboration and mutual respect.

Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner at Anchin, emphasizes Anchin's commitment to excellence through the retention of highly talented team members. He states, "Our dedication to maintaining a high-caliber, cohesive and inclusive workforce enables us to deliver outstanding service to our clients. Achieving consistent recognition as a top workplace underscores Anchin's culture of continuous learning and career advancement nurtured by everyone at our firm. In essence, our commitment to investing in our team drives the growth and development of the firm."

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff over 500, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

