Anchin Once Again Named a Best Place to Work

News provided by

Anchin

10 Oct, 2023, 07:33 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier New York-based full-service accounting, advisory and tax firm, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the best places to work in New York City by Crain's New York Business for the 14th time. This year, Anchin was ranked #44 overall. Now in its 100th year of business, Anchin is known for providing its clients with exceptional and personalized service. That level of attention stems from Anchin's strong culture that emphasizes the importance of collaboration and mutual respect.

Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner at Anchin, emphasizes Anchin's commitment to excellence through the retention of highly talented team members. He states, "Our dedication to maintaining a high-caliber, cohesive and inclusive workforce enables us to deliver outstanding service to our clients. Achieving consistent recognition as a top workplace underscores Anchin's culture of continuous learning and career advancement nurtured by everyone at our firm. In essence, our commitment to investing in our team drives the growth and development of the firm."

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff over 500, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:
Lisa Tomlinson
212.840.3456
[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin

Also from this source

ANCHIN PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP RECOGNIZED WITH FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AND MAGIC CIRCLE AWARDS

ANCHIN PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP RECOGNIZED WITH FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AND MAGIC CIRCLE AWARDS

Anchin, a premier accounting, tax and advisory firm, has earned two new awards for exceptional service to private clients and high-net-worth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.