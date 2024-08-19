Anchin Welcomes New Partner and Leader of its Not-For-Profit and Healthcare Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading New York-based accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Brian Sackstein has joined as a Partner in the firm's Services Group and as the Leader of Anchin's Not-For-Profit (NFP) and Healthcare Practice.

With more than 30 years of experience servicing healthcare and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes, Brian brings extensive industry experience to Anchin. His specialization in providing audit, accounting, and management advisory services spans the entire sector, including social service organizations, permanency and adoption services, residential group care, drug treatment programs, community & migrant programs, and federally qualified health centers. Brian works closely with boards of directors, CEOs, CFOs and staff within these organizations to help them effectively manage their businesses, achieve their goals, and actualize their missions.

"We are excited to welcome Brian Sackstein to our team. His deep experience with nonprofit organizations and dedication to supporting their missions align perfectly with the strengths of our established team and the needs of our clients. Brian's expertise will be a tremendous asset as we enhance our support for clients in the healthcare and not-for-profit sectors," says Chris Noble, Partner and Leader of the Services Group.

"Brian joins Anchin during a period of significant growth and expansion for the firm. As the accounting industry continues to undergo a notable shift, we see a tremendous opportunity to deliver value to our clients and the market as an independent firm," remarked Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner at Anchin. "Adding Brian to the team enhances our not-for-profit and healthcare industry knowledge, enabling us to better serve our existing clients and pursue opportunities to grow our overall client base within these sectors. We're excited about the future and having Brian join our team to help us support our clients and achieve their and the Firm's, objectives".

Brian Sackstein, CPA, holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting & Business Administration from Hofstra University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountant (NYSSCPA), Healthcare Committee, and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountant (NYSSCPA), Not-for-Profit Committee.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 500, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax, and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies; family office services, management, and succession advisory; growth, transition, and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services;; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries globally. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:

Frank J. Vitale

212.840.3456

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin