ANCHIN's Russell B. Shinsky Named to Forbes Top 200 CPAs List

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting, tax and advisory firm, proudly announces that Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner, has been named to the inaugural Forbes "America's Top 200 CPAs" list. Forbes recognizes CPAs who demonstrate outstanding expertise, innovation, thought leadership, and service to their community.

Russell has been a visionary and transformative leader at Anchin. He has played a pivotal role in the strategic expansion of Anchin's practice areas and its geographic footprint. His commitment to excellence in client service and technical competency has solidified Anchin's reputation as one of the nation's premier accounting and advisory firms.

Under Russell's leadership, Anchin has consistently elevated its standing and maintained its recognition as an employee-centered organization dedicated to fostering its employees' professional advancement, personal fulfillment, and well-being. This commitment to its employees has contributed to the firm's multiple consecutive placements on the prestigious Crain's Best Places to Work list.

In addition to his focus on employee well-being, Russell has been a champion of strong core values across Environmental, Social, and Governance matters, including Diversity and Inclusion.

"We are thrilled to see Russell recognized by Forbes for his outstanding leadership and contributions to the accounting profession," said Marc A. Newman, Associate Managing Partner. "His vision and dedication have been instrumental in Anchin's success, and this recognition is well-deserved."

About Anchin

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 500, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:

Anne Rusinak

212.840.3456

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin