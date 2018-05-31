Anchor Loans Expands into New Markets; Now Serving 47 Markets Nationwide

"Our growth outside of California over the last two years has increased to 50 percent of our loan production," said Stephen Pollack, Anchor Loans president and CEO. "Using our fintech platform, we are rapidly ramping up across the nation to help fix-and-flippers realize their business goals with the ability to close a deal faster."

The 13 additional states bring the number of markets Anchor Loans operates in to 47 and include Alaska, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Anchor's experience, relationship and proprietary fintech platform continue to set the firm apart from other lenders in its ability to rapidly evaluate, underwrite and fund loans, often in as few as 3 - 10 business days. All of this translates into what is now the nation's premier direct-private lender to the fix-and-flip market with over 18,000 loans originated totaling more than $5.7 billion.

About Anchor Loans

At Anchor Loans, we bring borrowers and investors together to create mutually beneficial opportunities for all parties. We do this by specializing in the financing of rehab properties that contribute to the improvement of the neighborhoods where they reside. Because we know, understand and anticipate the needs of our clients, we offer the fastest and most reliable funding options on the market resulting in lucrative, honest and long-term relationships. By focusing our mission on these key areas, we continue to grow at a record pace, expanding into new markets and establishing ourselves as a leader in the lending sector for real estate investments.

