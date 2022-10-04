Anchor Loans Names Industry Veteran Brad Chmura as Chief Revenue Officer

Expands Bench of Talent by Adding Experienced Sales and Operations Leader with Proven Track Record of Driving Revenue and Strong Execution

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to residential real estate investors and entrepreneurs, today announced that Brad Chmura has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Chmura will be responsible for revenue growth, development of the Anchor Loans brand, companywide sales, loan fulfillment and customer service.

Chmura brings to Anchor Loans more than 20 years of experience in B2B sales and operational leadership. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at CoreVest Finance, a national lender focused on real estate investors. Prior to CoreVest, Chmura held leadership positions at two mortgage banks and led major sales teams at First American Mortgage Solutions and Corelogic's Global Mortgage Sales Group.

"Brad is a highly accomplished, recognized leader in sales and operations, with a proven track record of driving revenue and successful execution," said Andy Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Anchor Loans. "His expertise in lending, consultative sales and team leadership will be invaluable to Anchor as we grow market share while other lenders are pulling back during these uncertain times. We look forward to benefitting from Brad's diverse skill set and deep experience, and are confident he will support Anchor's commitment of capital to the real estate investment market."

Anchor Loans has experienced significant growth over the last several years, completing 2021 with a record $1.8 billion in originations. As part of its growth and expansion plans, the company recently launched a new single-family rental investor loan program and expanded its sales organization. Chmura joins several C-level executives who have joined Anchor Loans in the last year to expand the company's deep bench of talent, including Kevin Llamido, Chief Operating Officer, Matt Miles, Chief Capital Markets Officer, and Andrew Jewett, Chief Strategy Officer.

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's largest private direct lender to real estate investors. The company has originated more than $11.8 billion in funding since it was founded in 1998 and is the first in the industry to fund more than $1 billion in a single year, which it has surpassed every year since 2016. Anchor Loans specializes in larger and more customized loans for experienced real estate entrepreneurs. More than 85% of Anchor Loans' borrowers are repeat customers, and more than 75% of the company's new borrowers are referred by existing customers. For more information visit https://www.anchorloans.com.

