Anchor Loans Recognized on 2018 Inc. 5000 List

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans has been selected for the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The magazine Inc. 5000 posts an annual list that recognizes the nation's greatest and most inspiring entrepreneurs.

Each business selected is ranked from #1-5000 on the list. Factors such as 3-year growth and revenue determine ranking. This is Anchor Loans' first year on the list, and the company is ranked No. 886.

Inc. 5000 honors U.S. entrepreneurs who are creating companies, value and jobs. This recognition provides nationwide exposure for Anchor Loans and broadens the public's awareness of the financial services provided and the team of experts behind them.

Inc. 5000 was founded in 1979 and is based in New York City. The elite list has included companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Zappos.com over the years.

At Anchor Loans, we have brought borrowers and investors together for more than 20 years to create mutually beneficial opportunities for all parties. We do this by specializing in the financing of rehab properties that contribute to the improvement of the neighborhoods where they reside. Because we know, understand and anticipate the needs of our clients, we offer the fastest and most reliable funding options on the market resulting in lucrative, honest and long-term relationships. By focusing our mission on these key areas, we continue to grow at a record pace, expanding into new markets and establishing ourselves as a leader in the lending sector for real estate investments.

