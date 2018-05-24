Andersen Corporation Announces $40 Million Expansion of Bayport Manufacturing Campus

BAYPORT, Minn., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation broke ground today on a 60,000 square foot expansion of its manufacturing campus in Bayport, Minn. The $40 million expansion is expected to create at least 40 full-time production jobs to support growing demand for products made with Andersen's proprietary Fibrex® material. This expansion will add Fibrex material extrusion capabilities in Bayport to support the sales growth of the Andersen® 100 Series product portfolio, one of Andersen's fastest growing product lines.

Andersen Corporation broke ground today on a $40 million expansion of its manufacturing campus in Bayport, Minn. Groundbreaking participants include (l-r): Washington County Commissioner Kriesel, Andersen Director of Sustainability Eliza Clark, Bayport Commissioner Triplett, Andersen Senior VP Chris Galvin, Bayport Mayor Susan St. Ores, Andersen Chairman and CEO Jay Lund, Bayport Councilmembers McGann and Hanson; Andersen VP Scott Koenig, and Tim Reimann of McGough Construction.

"We reviewed several locations and selected to expand in Bayport because of the experienced workforce, the proximity to our 100 Series assembly operations and the ability to leverage available land at our flagship manufacturing campus," said Andersen Corporation Chairman and CEO Jay Lund. "This expansion will add extrusion capabilities in Bayport to support sales growth of our 100 Series, while repurposing much of our North Branch, Minnesota, extrusion plant to support the growth of Renewal by Andersen."

Unique to Andersen, Fibrex material is a blend of wood fiber, mostly reclaimed from Andersen manufacturing processes, and thermoplastic polymer, some of which is also reclaimed. Fibrex material is a high-quality, long-lasting composite that has garnered more than 25 U.S. patents and become a different and better material used in numerous Andersen® and Renewal by Andersen® product lines.

"By further investing in our Fibrex material extrusion capabilities, we are investing in our ability to deliver the high-performing, dependable and energy-efficient products our consumers expect long into the future," added Lund.

Construction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2019.

"In conjunction with this building expansion, we are also investing in environmental initiatives, including an infiltration basin for stormwater management and native plantings that will provide water quality benefits to the St. Croix River," said Chris Galvin, senior vice president of manufacturing and logistics for Andersen Corporation. "This combined investment supports the long-term sustainable growth of Andersen's flagship manufacturing site."

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Andersen announced a $10,000 donation to the St. Croix River Association. The grant supports the St. Croix Watershed Protection Fund to help ensure the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway remains an ecological, cultural and community treasure for generations to come.

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, Silver Line®, American Craftsman®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 12,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersencorporation.com.

