Dwell Magazine Presents Fourth Annual Andersen Bright Ideas Design Awards - Call for Entries Now Open

BAYPORT, Minn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Dwell Magazine, Andersen invites architects to submit entries for its fourth annual Bright Ideas Design Awards. The contest recognizes outstanding architectural projects showcasing fenestration in transformational design with exceptional, solar-oriented configurations.

The 2024 awards will honor newly completed residential projects in two categories: single- and multi-family. Each category will have one winner that exhibits excellence in fenestration and daylighting.

Andersen’s fourth annual Bright Ideas design awards recognizes outstanding architectural projects showcasing fenestration in transformational design with exceptional, solar-oriented configurations.

"As we embark on our fourth year of the Bright Ideas Design Awards, we are delighted to celebrate meticulously crafted spaces that not only showcase beautiful design but also prioritize occupants' well-being and energy efficiency," said Brandon Berg, senior vice president of research, development and innovation at Andersen Corporation, and member of the Bright Ideas Design Awards judging panel. "The work of these talented architects brings the story of a home to life and their deliberate use of windows not only enhances the overall aesthetics and ambiance, but also elevates the function of the home."

Winners will be determined by an esteemed panel of judges:

Brandon Berg , Senior Vice President of Research, Development and Innovation at Andersen Corporation

, Senior Vice President of Research, Development and Innovation at Andersen Corporation William Hanley , Editor-in-Chief of Dwell

, Editor-in-Chief of Henry NG , AIA, Principal at Ideas of Order

, AIA, Principal at Ideas of Order Jenny French , Partner at French 2D

, Partner at French 2D Anda French , AIA, NCARB, Partner at French 2D

Awards Criteria

The contest is open to licensed individual architects who are legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The winning residential projects will be:

Creative in their approach to fenestration and daylighting.

Environmentally responsible with safe, healthy living spaces that incorporate recycled, renewable, or otherwise sustainable materials.

Structurally innovative in their use of new materials and/or methods.

Contextualized and responsive to their surroundings to ensure they fit into their environment.

"We're looking for design that uses daylight and views in creative ways. It's not always about letting in the most natural light possible or totally dissolving boundaries. It's about intentionality – finding the right moments to frame and heightening experiences," says William Hanley, Dwell's editor-in-chief.

Interested parties are eligible to submit their projects between now and Friday, July 12, 2024. Dwell will name the winning projects on Monday, October 7, 2024, in honor of World Architecture Day. Selected projects will also be featured on Dwell.com and in the November/December issue of Dwell Magazine.

For additional information and how to submit, visit Dwell.com.

To learn more about the Andersen® window and door product portfolio, architect-focused resources, and continuing education courses, visit AndersenWindows.com.

Follow the award conversation and see projects shared on Instagram using the hashtag #andersenbrightideas, as entrants choose to share them.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST. VOID IN PUERTO RICO AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Contest begins at 12:00:01 pm PT on 6/1/24 and ends at 10:00:01 pm PT on 7/12/24. Open to licensed Architects who are current legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and who are at least 18 and age of majority at the time of entry. The term "Architect" means an individual or firm who or that, as the case may be, is licensed to practice architecture, a licensed builder/contractor, or other licensed design/build professional. See the Official Rules here for detailed entry instructions, eligibility requirements, judging criteria, and other contest details. Winning entries may be featured in editorial coverage on Dwell.com and in Dwell magazine. Sponsor: Andersen Windows, Inc., 100 Fourth Avenue North, Bayport, MN 55003; Administrator: Recurrent Ventures Inc., 601 W. 26th Street, Floor 13, Suite 1350, New York, NY 10001. Andersen Windows, Inc. collects certain categories of personal information and uses this information in various ways, including contest fulfillment, order fulfillment and providing product information and services to you. For more information, see: https://www.andersenwindows.com/support/privacy/.

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unsurpassed performance for the comfort and peace of mind homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows and Instagram @andersen_windows.

SOURCE Andersen Corporation