Andersen Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Renewal by Andersen Paul Delahunt has announced his plans to retire in early February 2021, after 12 years leading Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window-replacement division of Andersen. Delahunt joined Renewal by Andersen in 2004 and was promoted to president in 2008. Delahunt's values-driven tenacity and the care and compassion with which he has led this business have been instrumental in creating the world-class homeowner experience company Renewal by Andersen is today.

Delahunt is a member of Andersen's executive committee and serves on the board of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois, a Master of Arts degree from the University of Michigan, and earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago.

Troy Barrow, currently vice president of company owned retail operations and marketing for Renewal by Andersen, will be promoted to president of Renewal by Andersen, replacing Delahunt. Barrow joined Renewal by Andersen in 2010 with more than 14 years in marketing leadership roles in consumer-focused industries and has since led the Renewal by Andersen company owned retail locations and marketing team.

Barrow is a member of Andersen's executive committee. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communications from Minnesota State University, Moorhead, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.

Chris Galvin, currently senior vice president of manufacturing and logistics, has been promoted to president of the Andersen division, serving the new residential, home improvement and light commercial market segments, offering a wide range of product solutions through diverse distribution channels and partners. In this role, Galvin will also have responsibility for enterprise operations, logistics, supply chain, information technology and research, development and innovation.

Galvin began his career with Andersen in 2002 as the company's investment manager. Following 14 years in the corporate finance function, Galvin assumed responsibility for the company's manufacturing, logistics and supply chain operations in 2016.

Galvin is a member of Andersen's executive committee and serves on the Andersen Corporate Foundation board of directors. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance and strategic management from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management.

Lance Whitacre, currently senior vice president, logistics and chief information officer, has been promoted to senior vice president of manufacturing and logistics. In this role, Whitacre will be responsible for manufacturing, facilities, logistics, supply chain and procurement. During his 19 years with Andersen, Whitacre has held positions of increasing responsibility including the last six years as the company's chief information officer and senior leadership roles in customer service, distribution, logistics and initial quality.

Whitacre serves on the Board of Directors for the YMCA of the Twin Cities and for Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing from Iowa State University and a Master of Business Administration from Drake University.

Kelly Aronson, currently vice president of information technology, has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer. In this role, Aronson will be responsible for enterprise information technology. Since joining Andersen in 2014, Aronson has led the transformation of the customer and employee experience by accelerating digital technology solutions.

Aronson has a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and sociology from St. Olaf College. She is a board member for the Minnesota chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Tracey Gibson, currently senior director of talent acquisition and inclusion, has been promoted to vice president and chief diversity officer. In this role, Gibson will continue to accelerate Andersen's work to foster an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees feel respected, valued and driven to realize their full potential.

Gibson joined Andersen in 2019 with broad experience leading enterprise recruitment and inclusion strategies. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Fort Valley State University and a Master of Divinity from Luther Seminary. Gibson is a board member for Richard Allen Math and Science Academy and School Readiness Learning Academy.

"The strength of Andersen is our people and their unwavering commitment to delighting our customers and living up to our promise that everyone benefits from their association with our company," said Jay Lund, chairman and CEO of Andersen. "We are fortunate to have incredible talent, depth and dedication at all levels of our company. This team of exceptional leaders will confidently and passionately advance our longstanding commitment to being a special place to work and the most trusted company in our industry."

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 10,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

