Andersen Recognized as 'Most Trustworthy Companies in America' by Newsweek for Second Consecutive Year

BAYPORT, Minn., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has been recognized as one of Newsweek's 2024 Most Trustworthy Companies in America, in the construction category.

"At Andersen, we take immense pride in delivering exceptional products for the way people live. Being recognized as one of Most Trusted in America reaffirms our belief that prioritizing quality, transparency, and craftsmanship resonates deeply with our customers," said Chris Galvin, president and chief executive officer at Andersen.

Andersen Corporation has been recognized as one of Newsweek’s 2024 Most Trustworthy Companies in America, in the construction category, for the second consecutive year.

The Newsweek Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 list evaluates U.S.-based companies with $500 million or more in annual revenue. The list was developed in collaboration with market research partner, Statista Inc., and based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 Americans. The list recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional trustworthiness based on a range of factors, including transparency, corporate governance, financial performance, and social responsibility.

Respondents rated companies on three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust; including if they believed individual companies treated their customers fairly, treated their employees fairly, and would be good long-term investments. Companies also received a social listening score based on the aggregation of mentions and a sentiment analysis over a four-month period.

In addition to making the 2024 America's Most Trustworthy list, Andersen has been recognized in several recent awards including:

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unsurpassed performance for the comfort and peace of mind homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

