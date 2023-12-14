Andersen Corporation Announces Year-End Profit Sharing and 2023 Donations Totaling $4.4 Million in Support of Local Communities

BAYPORT, Minn., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, announced today it will pay out $55.4 million in 2023 to eligible employees as part of the company's annual profit sharing program.

In recognition of employee contributions to Andersen's 2023 business performance, the company paid $55.4 million – up to $4,400 per eligible employee – as part of the company's annual profit sharing program.  

Andersen and its corporate foundation continued their longstanding commitment to philanthropy in 2023, donating $4.4 million to nonprofits working to improve lives and strengthen communities. Andersen’s philanthropic contributions directly support organizations in the areas of housing, education, hunger and health care in communities where Andersen employees live and work.
Through its “Dollars for Doers” and “Group Volunteer Grants” volunteer matching grant programs, Andersen provides grants in recognition of employee volunteer time, with employees tracking more than 16,000 hours towards these programs in 2023.
"Despite high interest rates impacting the housing market, Andersen continued to achieve remarkable growth in 2023. This success is a testament to the unwavering commitment, adaptability, and resilience of our employees. We take pride in acknowledging our employees for embodying our core values and going above and beyond to consistently exceed customer expectations," said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation president and chief executive officer.

"Fostering community wellbeing demands a collaborative effort. We are proud to uphold our longstanding commitment to supporting organizations that make an impact in addressing critical issues within housing, health, hunger relief and education," said Eliza Chlebeck, vice president of communications and community at Andersen and vice president and secretary of the Andersen Corporate Foundation. 

In 2023, Andersen's philanthropy expanded with its operations. In November, the company commemorated the start of construction on a new $420 million Renewal by Andersen manufacturing facility in Locust Grove, GA, with a donation to Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity. The company also committed to donating windows for Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity's home builds in 2024, furthering its commitment to supporting affordable housing and helping more families achieve their dream of stable homeownership.

*2023 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

SOURCE Andersen Corporation

