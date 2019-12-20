Andersen Corporation Distributes Annual Profit Sharing to Employees

Andersen's longstanding legacy of profit sharing dates back to 1914 when founder Hans J. Andersen signed the first checks himself. Recognizing employees by sharing in the company's profits is entirely voluntary and approved by the Board of Directors. The current program rewards each eligible employee equally, with the payout amount based on the company's earnings.

This week, leaders and employees celebrated with gatherings across the enterprise.

"Andersen's success is driven by the collective talents of every one of our valued employees, each sharing their unique skills and experiences to further a common goal and commitment to our customers," said Jay Lund, chairman and CEO of Andersen Corporation. "Our tradition of celebrating profit sharing is a wonderful opportunity to take a break from production and our daily roles to share our success and honor our employees."

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 10,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows, Twitter @AndersenWindows, and Instagram @andersen_windows.

SOURCE Andersen Corporation

Related Links

https://www.andersenwindows.com

