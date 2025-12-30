BAYPORT, Minn., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), manufacturer of America's most trusted brand of windows and doors*, is pleased to announce it has been named one of Newsweek's 2025 Most Trustworthy Companies in America for the third consecutive year.

Andersen Named to Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025 for Third Consecutive Year

"The loyalty of those who choose Andersen time and time again is built on trust. When homeowners choose Andersen, they trust us to protect what matters most to them," said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation chairman and CEO. "Crafting industry-leading products and services that brighten homes and lives is a responsibility we take seriously, made possible by our 14,000 team members and trusted dealer and trade customers. We are honored to be recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies in America,"

Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America list is based on an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. respondents, resulting in more than 100,000 evaluations from the perspectives of consumers, employees, and investors. The analysis also incorporated online media sentiment. The 700 companies with the highest trust scores earned placement on the list, which is available on Newsweek.com.

Based on the study results, Andersen was one of 13 companies recognized within the construction category, underscoring the brand's leadership and credibility in the industry.

To learn more about Andersen, visit, www.AndersenWindows.com.

ABOUT ANDERSEN

Founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers, Andersen Corporation has built a century-long legacy of trust by delivering high-performance, reliable, and design-forward windows and doors. Empowering more than 14,000 employees every day to imagine what's possible and do what's right, Andersen is the largest window and door manufacturer in North America and the #1 trusted window and door brand among builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners. **

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., privately held Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, and MQ® brands. Andersen operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Committed to sustainability, Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. For more information about the company, its initiatives, and products, visit us at AndersenWindows.com.

Follow Andersen Corporation on LinkedIn for more company news.

*2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, homeowners & realtors

**2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, architects & homeowners

SOURCE Andersen Corporation