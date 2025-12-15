BAYPORT, Minn., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation (Andersen), manufacturer of America's most trusted brand of window and doors*, has named Laura Watterson senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Watterson will succeed the company's current chief human resources officer, Karen Richard, who will retire at the end of this year after leading Andersen's human resources function for the past 12 years.

Laura Watterson Joins Andersen Corporation as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Watterson is a highly regarded human resources leader with more than 20 years of experience enabling organizational growth and transformation across a wide array of complex global businesses and industries. She joins Andersen following a successful tenure as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at CWT, formerly Carlson Wagonlit Travel, where she played a pivotal role in the successful acquisition of CWT to American Express Global Business Travel. Her prior experience includes human resources and business leadership roles at companies including General Mills, Royal Philips Electronics, Aimia, and Cambria, consistently demonstrating her ability to align people strategies with business objectives.

"Laura is a highly strategic and growth-oriented leader who is passionate about people and committed to developing high-performing teams," said Chris Galvin, chairman and chief executive officer, Andersen Corporation. "We are thrilled for Laura to join our team, helping to further our commitment to being a dynamic, inclusive organization where everyone is inspired to achieve their full potential as we grow our business into the future."

Watterson will lead Andersen's human resources organization, including business HR, communications and community, total rewards, talent and culture enablement, HR services and enterprise security.

With this planful transition, Andersen recognizes Richard for her transformative impact on the company and notable contributions to the community. "Karen's dedication to our people, our business, and our communities has enabled us to reach new heights. Her unique ability to balance people-centric solutions with business strategies has been instrumental in our success. I am incredibly grateful to Karen for her leadership and for the impact she has had on our company, and we wish her all the best in retirement," said Galvin.

ABOUT ANDERSEN

Founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers, Andersen Corporation has built a century-long legacy of trust by delivering high-performance, reliable, and design-forward windows and doors. Empowering more than 13,000 employees every day to imagine what's possible and do what's right, Andersen is the largest window and door manufacturer in North America and America's #1 trusted window and door brand among builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners. *

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., privately held Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, and MQ® brands. Andersen operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Committed to sustainability, Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. For more information about the company, its initiatives, and products, visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow Andersen Corporation on LinkedIn for more company news.

*2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, architects & homeowners

SOURCE Andersen Corporation