Andersen Corporation Earns 10th Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of The Year Sustained Excellence Award

BAYPORT, Minn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries have been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy with the 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award.

Andersen has been an ENERGY STAR partner since the Windows program began in 1998 and was the first window manufacturer awarded the ENERGY STAR National Window Partner of the Year in 1999. This is Andersen's 10th Sustained Excellence Award (eighth in a row) and the 15th time the company has been recognized by the ENERGY STAR program.

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. Andersen is among the nation's leading companies in driving value for the environment, the economy, and American homeowners.

Andersen has a longstanding history of producing products that help reduce energy use, including its existing portfolio of energy efficient products and recent commitment to expand triple pane glass options to all its product lines.

"As we continue to work toward a more sustainable future, we acknowledge the pivotal role windows and doors play in energy efficiency. With our recent product expansions to support triple pane glass, we're making it easier for homeowners to choose even more efficient products for their homes, and contribute to a healthier world," said Brandon Berg, senior vice president of research, development and innovation at Andersen.

Triple pane glass significantly contributes to meeting the newest ENERGY STAR version 7.0 performance standards by enhancing energy efficiency in buildings. With Andersen A-Series and E-Series products and Renewal by Andersen® Acclaim™ windows, there are many window and door products available that will meet requirements for all climate zones. In 2024, Andersen also introduced triple pane glass on 400 Series and 200 Series patio doors.

"President Biden's Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I congratulate this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all."

ABOUT ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unsurpassed performance for the comfort and peace of mind homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

