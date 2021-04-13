Andersen Corporation Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner Of The Year Sustained Excellence Award

Andersen® products play an important role in contributing to energy-efficient homes and buildings. This month, the company expanded production of the 100 Series, one of its fastest growing product lines and one with many glass options that make them ENERGY STAR certified, with the startup of manufacturing operations at the company's newest facility located in Goodyear, Ariz. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility expands Andersen's presence in the western United States and provides production capacity to meet growing demand for Andersen's proprietary Fibrex® material-based products.

"Andersen has a longstanding commitment to producing sustainable products and reducing our environmental impact in the communities in which we live and work," said Jay Lund, chairman and CEO of Andersen Corporation. "We are honored to be recognized yet again as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award winner, and we are proud of the work we do every day to craft products that help homes across the nation become more energy efficient."

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation's leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company with more than 10,000 employees, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

