Andersen Corporation Employees Make a Difference in their Communities for 6th Annual Nature Preservation Day

BAYPORT, Minn., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 320 Andersen employees rolled up their sleeves and participated in volunteer activities to help restore and protect the natural environment as part of Andersen Corporation's sixth annual Nature Preservation Day program, June 5-15.

Andersen's signature volunteer event focuses on environmental education and hands-on learning to help make the world a better place. More than 30 sites across the Andersen enterprise including locations in the U.S., Italy and Canada, affirmed their commitment to conserving nature around them.

"Andersen strives to make a positive impact in our customers' homes, in our value chain and in our communities by being a good steward of our shared natural resources," said Andersen Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Lund.

This year, Andersen employees collectively participated in 925 hours of volunteering and over the last six years have donated almost 3,000 hours of their time to Nature Preservation Day events. Activities included clearing invasive species, planting flowers, cleaning parks and beaches, seeding and more.

"Nature Preservation Day enables employees to step outside their daily responsibilities and connect with nature, and each other, all while giving back," said Eliza Chlebeck, director of communications and community at Andersen. "As a company, we work to uphold the promise that everyone benefits from their association with Andersen. We take pride in our employees' commitment to making an impact locally and inspiring others to care for our planet."

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 8,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

"ENERGY STAR" is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. "Andersen" and all other marks where denoted are trademarks of Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries.

