Andersen Corporation Honored as One of Newsweek's 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families'

BAYPORT, Minn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has been recognized as one of 2023 America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families by Newsweek, in the Energy, Resources and Industrials category.

Andersen Corporation has been recognized as one of 2023 America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families by Newsweek, in the Energy, Resources and Industrials category.
"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek and this award is a testament to our dedication to fostering a workplace where all families can thrive. At Andersen, we believe that families come in all forms and we are committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment that recognizes and celebrates the diverse needs of our employees and their families," said Chris Galvin, Andersen Corporation president and chief executive officer.

Newsweek's ranking identified the top 800 companies in the United States for parents, single parents and families. The list is based on a large employer survey and a sample set of over 36,000 respondents who are parents/single parents working in the U.S. for companies that have at least 1,000 employees. The study collected, in total, over 224,000 company reviews of companies in the U.S. across all industry sectors.

With a commitment to inclusive and equitable workplace policies, in 2022, Andersen expanded benefits eligibility to same- and different-gender domestic partners and their children. Additionally, the company updated its parental leave to include added flexibility — offering employees the ability to take their paid parental leave in one-week increments versus requiring employees to use it all at once.

In addition to being named a 2023 America's Greatest Workplace for Parents & Families, Andersen has been recognized in several recent awards including:

  • Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces 2023
  • Newsweek America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023
  • Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI)
  • Forbes World's Best Employer 2022
  • Forbes Best Employer for Women 2022
  • Forbes Best Employer for Diversity 2022
  • Forbes Best Large Employer for 2022

"A workplace that supports parents and families is beneficial to everyone. Employees at companies with flexible working hours, parental leave, childcare support and eldercare assistance are less likely to feel overwhelmed with family responsibilities. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2023,' highlighting companies that are lauded by their employees as great places to work," said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief at Newsweek.

*2023 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION
Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

