Andersen Corporation's Holly Boehne Named 2018 Business Woman of the Year by Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce

BAYPORT, Minn., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Holly Boehne has been named 2018 Business Woman of the Year by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.

The Business Woman of the Year award recognizes an individual woman who has distinguished herself within her profession, among other professional women and in the community. The award was founded by the Women's Business Bridge (WBB), a program of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.

"Andersen has a long history of supporting women leaders and fostering a gender inclusive environment," said Boehne. "In 1942, Kitty Andersen helped bring women into the workforce and went on to serve as an Andersen board member for more than five decades. She created a legacy that lives on through the company to this day. I am proud to be recognized as Business Woman of the Year and honored to be a leader at a company with such a positive culture of championing and supporting women leaders."

Boehne currently serves as a Board Trustee at the Science Museum of Minnesota, Minnesota Children's Museum, and is a member of the University of Minnesota Chemical Engineering and Materials Science External Advisory Board.

