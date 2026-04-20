Andersen Expands Iconic 400 Series Product Line with All‑Black Options Backed by Decades of Proven Design

Available now through Andersen dealers and The Home Depot® stores, the expanded 400 Series product line options make it easier for homeowners and professionals to specify a fully coordinated, all‑black look reflecting decades of proven engineering, design and performance on these time-tested products. For more information on the expanded Andersen 400 Series black window and door options, visit AndersenWindows.com.

Meeting modern design expectations: new all-black options for 400 Series windows and doors

The 400 Series product line color expansion introduces a fully coordinated, all-black aesthetic across key window and door components, delivering a clean, monochromatic look aligned with today's modern architectural preferences.

New options include:

New black patio door options—including black door sills—complete the offering

New black components on tilt-wash double-hung windows deliver seamless color experience inside to out

New black finish options on Andersen's most popular patio door hardware

Together these updates create a refined, contemporary appearance while maintaining the performance standards that have made the 400 Series Andersen's most popular product line.

"Black finishes have moved from a design preference to an expectation in modern design," said Jessica Ehrlichmann, vice president and general manager, windows and doors business units at Andersen. "With expanded black options, we continue to evolve the 400 Series product line, without sacrificing the reliability and trust built in these windows and doors over decades."

Driven by Market Demand and Enduring Performance

The launch reflects clear shifts in homeowner and professional preferences:

71 percent of industry experts report black as the most popular window frame color, a preference often associated with versatility and modern appeal † .

. 63 percent identify minimalist frame designs as the leading window trend across the residential landscape † , as all‑black components reduce visual breaks and allow the frame to read as one continuous line.

, as all‑black components reduce visual breaks and allow the frame to read as one continuous line. 100 percent of experts say durability and longevity remain homeowners' top priorities when selecting windows and doors†, performance expectations the products in the 400 Series product line have been designed to meet consistently for decades.

The introduction of these black design options reflects clear shifts in homeowner and professional preferences, while upholding the 400 Series product line's legacy of performance.

"With the introduction of new black options across hardware, jamb liners and sills, we've delivered a cohesive all‑black aesthetic, enhancing the overall design and ensuring every detail feels considered," said Danielle Oscarson, senior director, Research, Development & Innovation (RD&I) at Andersen.

A cornerstone of Andersen, the #1 trusted window and door brand*

The products in the 400 Series product line have set the industry standard for reliability, versatility and performance. They are:

The windows contractors trust the most***

The windows with fewer callbacks***

A cornerstone of Andersen, the #1 trusted window and door brand*

With today's demand for modern black finishes, the 400 Series product line enhancements offer a more contemporary solution for every project.

*2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, architects & homeowners

**2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, homeowners & real estate agents

***2024 Andersen brand survey of U.S. contractors

†2026 Windows and Doors Report: Residential Trends and Statistics, FIXR.com; survey of U.S. architects, builders, contractors, and designers.

ABOUT ANDERSEN

Founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers, Andersen Corporation has built a century-long legacy of trust by delivering high-performance, reliable, and design-forward windows and doors. Empowering more than 13,000 employees every day to imagine what's possible and do what's right, Andersen is the largest window and door manufacturer in North America. Recognized for quality and craftsmanship, Andersen® is the #1 trusted window and door brand among builders, contractors, homeowners and real estate agents.*

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., privately held Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, and MQ® brands. Andersen operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Committed to sustainability, Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. For more information about the company, its initiatives, and products, visit us at andersenwindows.com.

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SOURCE Andersen Windows