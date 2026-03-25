Andersen's 'Nice Windows' Ad Campaign Returns with Drew and Jonathan Scott - And People Still Can't Look Away

Returning as part of the 2026 men's college basketball tournaments, the refreshed campaign builds on this message by pairing the Scott brothers' signature charm with storytelling that underscores Andersen's commitment to craftsmanship and trust.

The 2026 spots introduce new 30‑second and 15‑second ads that expand on last season's success with lighthearted scenarios and relatable everyday distractions. These moments highlight the confidence homeowners feel when they trust Andersen, reinforcing the heart of the campaign, even when life doesn't go as planned, homeowners can rely on Andersen.

"Homeownership comes with its share of unpredictable moments. While plenty of things can go off track, choosing Andersen isn't one of them. Whether homeowners are building new or renovating the spaces they love, we want them to feel confident that their windows and doors will always perform, no matter what else happens around them," said Heather Teskey, Vice President of Marketing at Andersen Corporation.

The campaign reinforces Andersen's brand promise and the tagline introduced last year, "Trust Your Home to Andersen," reflecting more than a century of craftsmanship, reliability and customer confidence.

Trust has been a foundation of Andersen's 123‑year legacy. Most recently, Andersen was honored as one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies, for the third consecutive year, identifying the brand as a leader among construction brands. Additionally, in a 2024 Andersen brand survey, homeowners, contractors, architects and builders agree that Andersen is the #1 trusted window and door brand.* These accolades underscore Andersen's commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.

*2024 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. contractors, builders, architects & homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN

Founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers, Andersen Corporation has built a century-long legacy of trust by delivering high-performance, reliable, and design-forward windows and doors. Empowering more than 14,000 employees every day to imagine what's possible and do what's right, Andersen is the largest window and door manufacturer in North America and America's #1 trusted window and door brand among builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners.*

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., privately held Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, and MQ® brands. Andersen operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Committed to sustainability, Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. For more information about the company, its initiatives, and products, visit us at andersenwindows.com.

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SOURCE Andersen Windows