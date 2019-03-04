Andersen Expands LuminAire® Retractable Screen Door Availability to Authorized Dealers

Available in three color options – white, sandtone and bronze – the LuminAire features a SlideAway® insect screen system designed to disappear when not in use and easily engage to allow fresh air in. The product installs in three steps and requires only basic tools.

For more information about the Andersen LuminAire retractable screen door now available at authorized Andersen dealers, visit andersenwindows.com/luminaire.

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 8,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe.

