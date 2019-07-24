Andersen Extends MultiGlide™ Door Line with New Sizes Perfect for Pass-Through Windows and Openings Up to 50 Feet

Andersen's expanded MultiGlide door options offer more possibilities to homeowners seeking to blur the lines between indoors and outdoors with walls of glass. Now available in heights down to 48 inches and increased widths to fit openings up to 50 feet, builders and architects have even more options in meeting homeowners' needs with Andersen's MultiGlide door line.

"Customers want home designs that maximize space and treat outdoor living areas as an extension of the indoors," said Grant Davis, vice president and general manager of Andersen's Residential and Commercial Pro Division. "Whether looking to create an expansive wall of glass or a functional pass-through window in an older home where a big door may not normally fit, our new MultiGlide door size options offer homeowners the flexibility to create an indoor/outdoor living space designed specifically for their home and budget."

All Andersen big doors, including MultiGlide doors, feature both contemporary and traditional frames and are customizable with dozens of exterior and interior designs backed by Andersen's robust training and technical support for builders and architects. The MultiGlide door has been designed for installation ease, with built-in jamb jacks, continuously adjustable synthetic rollers and industry-leading configurable installation guides that help deliver the instructions needed for specific products and wall conditions.

For more information about MultiGlide doors from the Andersen Architectural Collection, visit www.andersenwindows.com/multiglide or www.andersenwindows.com/passthrough.

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 8,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

