Andersen Introduces Easy Connect Joining System

The patented Easy Connect Joining System utilizes innovative interlocking fiberglass joining plates that are pre-applied to the window frames at the factory. Large window combinations are factory assembled in smaller sub-group combinations with the joining plates applied so that they arrive ready to install directly into the rough opening and ready to be connected to adjoining combinations, making installation at the job site easier.

With this joining system, installation of large combinations requires significantly less labor. In a recent study, most contractors surveyed said they could reduce the number of installers by 50 percent using the Andersen Easy Connect Joining System.*

For example, the system allows a traditional 8-foot-by-12-foot window combination (consisting of eight individual units), with a fully joined weight of approximately 540 pounds (standard glass), to be delivered to a job site in four individual combinations of two units each weighing 135 pounds and ready to be joined in the rough opening. The result is an easier, faster and safer installation process.

"The Easy Connect joining system offers the ultimate in job site conveniences," said Grant Davis, vice president and general manager of Andersen's Residential and Commercial Pro division. "By making it easier – and safer – for builders to install windows on site, we are helping them achieve their design and performance goals while at the same time saving them time and money."

The system uses the strength and durability of fiberglass construction and offers the design flexibility to achieve both one-way and two-way combinations without compromising performance.

Easy Connect Joining System is tested to AAMA 450 requirements, is Hallmark certified for air, water and structural performance**, and is impact certified for Florida's High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ).

For more information visit andersenwindows.com/joining.

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, Silver Line®, American Craftsman®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 12,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersencorporation.com.

"Andersen" and all other marks are trademarks of Andersen Corporation.

*69 percent of 156 builders/general contractors in a 2018 survey said they could reduce the number of installers by one half using the Easy Connect Joining System when comparing the installation of a 12-foot-wide-by-8-foot-high pre-assembled window combination unit with four (4) individual 3-foot-wide-by-8-foot-high window combination units.

**When installed according to Andersen installation instructions.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andersen-introduces-easy-connect-joining-system-300654964.html

SOURCE Andersen Corporation

Related Links

https://www.andersenwindows.com

