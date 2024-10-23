Andersen Launches Triple-Pane Option for 400 Series Windows in the Northeast

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the next level of energy efficiency with Andersen® 400 Series windows with triple-pane glass. This new option from the #1 most innovative window and door brand* is now available in the Northeast and is designed to meet stringent Stretch Code standards and ENERGY STAR® v. 7.0 performance requirements. The triple-pane option also aligns with passive house and net-zero performance goals.

Andersen 400 Series windows with triple-pane glass boast various coating options for optimal insulation. Customers can choose from options like dual Low-E4® enhanced or Low-E4 enhanced with Heatlock® technology, enabling the best fit for their climate and energy needs.

"This expansion is designed to meet the stringent ENERGY STAR® v. 7.0 performance requirements and work within the increasingly demanding energy stretch codes required in states such as Massachusetts. This new triple-pane glass offering demonstrates our commitment to listening to our customers' needs and innovating accordingly to align our product offerings with ever-changing efficiency requirements," said Brian Quick, business manager for Andersen's 400 Series product line.

Crafted from wood with a Perma-Shield® exterior cladding, Andersen's 400 Series windows combine timeless aesthetics with weather-resistant construction, making them ideal for New England's harsh climate. Additionally, the triple-pane glass option helps homeowners and builders reduce their energy bills.

Industry leadership in energy efficiency is important to Andersen. Earlier this year, Andersen earned its 10th consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award. Andersen has been an ENERGY STAR partner since the Windows program began in 1998 and was the first window manufacturer awarded the ENERGY STAR National Window Partner of the Year in 1999.

The new triple-pane glass option on Andersen 400 Series windows is available in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. For more information about Andersen's new 400 Series triple-pane windows, visit AndersenWindows.com.

