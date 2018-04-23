Andersen® Named Greenest Window and Door Brand by Green Builder Media

BAYPORT, Minn., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Green Builder Media readers ranked Andersen® as the greenest brand among window and door manufacturers in North America.

The annual Reader's Choice brand survey recognizes the products and brands that green building professionals perceive as the most sustainable, innovative and high performing. Of readers participating in the survey, 23.6 percent named Andersen as the company to offer the greenest window and door products.

"We take pride in the fact that our products add beauty and style to the spaces where our customers live, work and play, along with the peace of mind that comes with enhanced energy efficiency, durability, comfort and healthy indoor air quality," said Grant Davis, vice president and general manager of Andersen's Residential and Commercial Pro Division.

Andersen is committed to producing sustainable products using fewer resources over time and that have less impact on critical natural habitats. The company's strategic approach to driving sustainable improvements across its value chain extends from the forest, to its operations, to the home and into local communities. As a result of its longstanding dedication to sustainability, Andersen offers customers the benefits of sustainable, energy-efficient windows and doors at all price points, including 328 product models that are ENERGY STAR® certified in at least one climate zone.

Andersen is also a signatory of the Ceres Climate Declaration and is committed to being part of the solution by providing energy efficiency solutions that reduce the carbon impacts of buildings.

In addition to developing and promoting sustainable products, Andersen is committed to reducing energy use, water and waste across its operations. The company has an enterprise goal to reduce solid waste, energy and water use by 20 percent per unit of product by 2020, using 2013 as a baseline.

"Our vision is to make the world a better place by living up to the promise that everyone benefits from their association with Andersen," said Jay Lund, Andersen chairman and CEO. "Corporate Citizenship – environmental stewardship and commitment to our communities – is one of our core values and is foundational to this vision."

For more information on Green Builder Media's 2018 Reader's Choice awards visit https://www.greenbuildermedia.com/2018-readers-choice-awards.

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, Silver Line®, American Craftsman®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen was founded in 1903 and employs more than 12,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen is a privately held company. Visit us at andersencorporation.com.

"Andersen" and all other marks are trademarks of Andersen Corporation.

