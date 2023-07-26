Andersen Named One of 'America's Best Employers for Women' for Second Consecutive Year by Forbes

BAYPORT, Minn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has been named a Forbes America's Best Employer for Women 2023 for the second year in a row.

"Our workforce is driven by the efforts of women, who represent 30 percent of both our total workforce and management roles and above," said Tracey Gibson, vice president and chief diversity officer at Andersen. "In an industry where women are vastly underrepresented, we are committed to gender parity and the advancement of women in manufacturing and take great pride in our long history of female representation at all levels of our organization."

Honorees were chosen based on an independent survey by Statista Inc. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their employer.

The survey collected responses from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women. Participants provided feedback on their organization's status on working conditions, diversity and if they would recommend the employer to others. Female respondents were also asked to rate factors such as parental leave, discrimination and pay equity.

"Receiving this honor for the second consecutive year reflects our continuous efforts to make meaningful and sustainable progress by building diverse talent pipelines and refining internal programs with a focus on inclusion, retention and advancement," said Gibson.

In addition to being recognized as America's Best Employers for Women 2023, recent recognitions include:

Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces 2023

Newsweek America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023

Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI)

Forbes World's Best Employer 2022

Best Employer 2022 Forbes America's Best Employer for Women 2022

Best Employer for Women 2022 Forbes Best Employer for Diversity 2022

Forbes Best Large Employer for 2022

For more information and to see the entire list of 2023 America's Best Employers for Women, please visit Forbes.com.

*2022 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

