Andersen Named One of 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024' by Newsweek

BAYPORT, Minn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has been named a Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024. This ranking highlights the companies that have created the best working environment for women based on a range of metrics, including compensation, diversity and work-life balance, according to women in the workforce. Andersen received the highest possible rating of five stars.

In cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek interviewed over 142,000 women across the U.S. about their companies' diversity policies and efforts. Respondents shared insights about corporate culture, working environment, and other subjects at both their own companies and others with which they were familiar.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Greatest Workplace for Women, a testament to our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where every team member's talent is not just recognized but celebrated regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, ability or experience," said Chris Galvin, president and chief executive officer at Andersen Corporation. "This recognition fuels our dedication to identifying and addressing workplace inequities and creating a space that empowers, inspires and champions the diversity of voices and experiences shaping our success."

Andersen is also committed to increasing gender parity in leadership roles, including the executive leadership team. In 2023, Andrea Nordaune was appointed as the company's senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary, the first woman to hold the position in the company's history. Andrea was recently recognized as Board Member of the Year by Seramount as part of its Women of Excellence Awards and as a Notable Woman in Law by Twin Cities Business (TCB).

Additionally, Andersen offers nine employee resource networks that foster a culture of inclusion. The Women Leaders of Andersen network is focused on empowering, supporting and inspiring women in their careers and lives.

Andersen proudly highlights the women leaders within the company, including the following executives:

Kelly Aronson, senior vice president and chief digital officer

Karen Richard , senior vice president and chief human resources officer

Tracey Gibson , vice president and chief diversity officer

This America's Greatest Workplaces for Women recognition is the latest accolade for Andersen's commitment to being a company where all employees feel welcomed, valued and inspired to achieve their full potential, including:

*2022 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

