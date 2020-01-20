Andersen Showcases Style and Design at IBS 2020

"Prescriptive home styles have changed as consumers continue to crave design that mirrors their personal style," said Grant Davis, senior vice president and general manager of Andersen's Residential and Commercial Pro Division. "At this year's IBS show, we are showcasing how Andersen empowers customers to create spaces they love."

Renowned design influencers, Becki Owens and Will Taylor, will be in the Andersen booth presenting learning sessions on approachable design and business development.

Becki Owens

"Design to Sell: Utilizing Approachable Design and Styling to Appeal to Homeowners"

Tuesday, January 21st at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

A full-service residential designer in southern California, Becki is best known for transforming and creating spaces that are simple, clean and elegant—all showcased on her highly popular social media channels, where she reaches over 1 million followers on Instagram alone.

Becki will be sharing her tips on designing a home to sell, what homeowners want to see in design and how builders can work with designers to leverage design and styling to sell a home faster.

Will Taylor

"Leveraging Social Media to Build your Business"

Wednesday, January 22nd at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Will has been blogging about his love of colorful design, fashion and travel since 2009 on his website Bright Bazaar. Will's accessible approach to design and fashion has led to more than 2.6 million fans across his social media channels.

Learn how to harness the power of social media to build your business, tips to improve online presence and commonly asked questions from this social media pro.

Additional highlights of the Andersen Windows booth include:

Bringing style to life, an interactive massing installation showcasing how Andersen's versatility helps pros and homeowners alike visualize various house styles along the traditional to contemporary continuum.

showcasing how Andersen's versatility helps pros and homeowners alike visualize various house styles along the traditional to contemporary continuum. Big doors and large window combinations that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces – extending entertaining spaces and showcasing nature around us, including a 40-foot-wide MultiGlide™ door and coordinating pass-through window with automation.

and large window combinations that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces – extending entertaining spaces and showcasing nature around us, including a 40-foot-wide door and coordinating pass-through window with automation. Contemporary Heritage ™ aluminum windows and doors featuring narrow profiles, clean lines and expansive glass for an awe-inspiring view.

™ aluminum windows and doors featuring narrow profiles, clean lines and expansive glass for an awe-inspiring view. New 100 Series two-way joining and hands-on demonstrations of the innovative Easy Connect Joining System.

Andersen Windows will be at IBS in Booth C4507. For more information visit www.andersenwindows.com/ibs.

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 11,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenWindows, Twitter @AndersenWindows, and Instagram @andersen_windows.

SOURCE Andersen Windows

Related Links

http://www.andersenwindows.com

