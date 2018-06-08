Andersen to Showcase Innovation and Design Inspiration at AIA Conference on Architecture 2018

BAYPORT, Minn., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen, America's premier window and door manufacturer, will showcase the newest additions to its portfolio of products at this year's AIA Conference on Architecture, held in New York City, June 21-23.

Andersen offers architects endless possibilities through an unparalleled product portfolio and the services and resources customers expect. Andersen product experts will be available at the conference to discuss the company's expansive, on trend and highly customizable portfolio, including:

Expansive MultiGlide™ and Weiland® doors that blur the line between the indoors and outdoors. Previewing new MultiGlide door automation.

MQ™ windows and doors that are meticulously designed to the highest level of quality for the luxury estate home. New to the Andersen® portfolio in 2018.

Contemporary style meets Andersen performance with featured products from Andersen® Architectural Collection portfolio, including the newest finish option for E-Series products: anodized silver.

"Andersen's broad portfolio offers ultimate design freedom for any project – from traditional to luxury," said Grant Davis, vice president and general manager of Andersen's Residential and Commercial Professional division. "Combined with the quality and performance our customers expect, Andersen is proud to deliver customizable solutions to elevate any design."

AIA Conference on Architecture attendees are also invited to join Andersen and Cheeriodicals – an organization that delivers gift boxes to children across the country battling illness or injury – to assemble 200 "big green boxes of cheer" to be delivered to patients at Children's Hospital at Montefiore. This volunteer activity is a unique opportunity for architects attending the conference to give back to children in the local community in a meaningful way. Registration is available through the conference.

Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, Silver Line®, American Craftsman®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 12,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe.

