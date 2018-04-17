Andersen Windows Aligns with Houzz on Marketing Opportunity for Authorized Dealers

BAYPORT, Minn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Windows, Inc. is offering committed authorized dealers the opportunity to connect with millions of homeowners through the Houzz Pro+ marketing program.

Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, connects homeowners to home professionals in a uniquely visual way. The Pro+ marketing program helps homebuilding professionals engage with homeowners actively seeking products and suppliers in their local area.

Grant Davis, vice president and general manager, Residential and Commercial Professional Division, Andersen Corporation

Andersen's new co-op relationship with Houzz offers committed authorized Andersen dealers access to a unique suite of marketing services designed to heighten awareness and generate project leads. Dealers participating in the program can benefit from enhanced local directory placement, local photo stream and banner ad exposure and other discounted services, all supported by a dedicated Houzz representative to optimize marketing outcomes for the dealer.

"We are excited to offer dealers the opportunity to leverage Houzz to introduce homeowners to Andersen's portfolio of windows and doors," said Grant Davis, vice president and general manager of Andersen's Residential and Commercial Pro Division. "Houzz users are seeking local, trusted solutions for their specific home project needs and this program will help connect them with participating authorized Andersen dealers in their area."

"The Houzz Pro+ co-op program gives trusted brands like Andersen® the ability to provide their dealers with measurable marketing that drives awareness in their local markets and new customers into their stores," said Liza Hausman, Houzz vice president of industry marketing. "Houzz is the #1 site and app for homeowners researching products and services for their renovation projects, and this program makes it easy for those homeowners to learn about Andersen products and find a local dealer where they can buy."

Authorized Andersen dealers interested in this program should contact their Andersen sales representative.

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, Silver Line®, American Craftsman®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage brands. Andersen was founded in 1903 and employs more than 12,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen is a privately held company. Visit us at andersencorporation.com.

"Andersen" and all other marks are trademarks of Andersen Corporation.

