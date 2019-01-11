Andersen Windows to Showcase New Products and Design Visionaries at 2019 International Builders’ Show

Andersen experts, along with renowned design, architecture and building industry leaders, will be on-hand at the show to share their personal experiences with Andersen's broad selection of custom windows and doors.

Highlights of the Andersen Windows booth include:

Andersen® Easy Connect Joining System – a Best of IBS finalist in the Best Window and Door category. This new and innovative joining system will be on display as an expansive, 22-foot tall window tower, showcasing the unlimited design potential of this joining technology. Experience hands-on demonstrations with Andersen product experts and learn how this joining system allows smaller combinations to be joined together as you install them into the rough opening, reducing the number of installers needed up to 50%**.

– a Best of IBS finalist in the Best Window and Door category. This new and innovative joining system will be on display as an expansive, 22-foot tall window tower, showcasing the unlimited design potential of this joining technology. Experience hands-on demonstrations with Andersen product experts and learn how this joining system allows smaller combinations to be joined together as you install them into the rough opening, reducing the number of installers needed up to 50%**. Expansive Andersen MultiGlide™ and Weiland® doors , including the Weiland Curved and Corner Doors, that blur the lines between indoors and out, and offer ultimate design freedom. To showcase these on-trend doors, the booth includes signature vignettes inspired by influential designer Becki Owens that showcase the versatility of Andersen Big Doors.

and , including the Weiland Curved and Corner Doors, that blur the lines between indoors and out, and offer ultimate design freedom. To showcase these on-trend doors, the booth includes signature vignettes inspired by influential designer that showcase the versatility of Andersen Big Doors. A new industry-leading Andersen Virtual Design Experience where you can explore the style options of our A-Series windows and patio doors and create your unique design in a photorealistic virtual environment.

where you can explore the style options of our A-Series windows and patio doors and create your unique design in a photorealistic virtual environment. Smart home technology including VeriLock® security sensors and the Yale® Assure Lock® that allow homeowners to conveniently monitor the status of their windows and patio doors and improve home security***.

including VeriLock® security sensors and the Yale® Assure Lock® that allow homeowners to conveniently monitor the status of their windows and patio doors and improve home security***. Andersen Architectural Collection products including E-Series and A-Series windows and patio doors and Weiland doors that work together to deliver ultimate design freedom by combining elegant craftsmanship with unlimited selections, unmatched performance and monumental sizes with unexpected precision.

Additionally, Marc Camens of Camens Architectural Group and Steve Hullinger of Morris Hullinger Design Build will host informative sessions on the Andersen booth stage on Tuesday, Feb. 19, to discuss how Andersen products elevate their work.

"With a focus on design and innovation, we look forward to inspiring building professionals and homeowners to explore the limitless potential of Andersen windows and doors," said Grant Davis, vice president and general manager of Andersen's Residential and Commercial Pro Division.

Andersen Windows will be at IBS in Booth C4507. Special presentations by architects and builders will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.andersenwindows.com/ibs.

Additionally, come see our Andersen Architectural Collection of products included in The Align Project by Green Builder Media on display in the KBIS Salon.

* 2018 U.S. Homeowner Brand Study of Andersen and Renewal by Andersen brands vs. competitive brands. 2018 U.S. Residential Contractor and Builder study of Andersen brand vs. competitive brands.

** 69% of 156 builders/general contractors in a 2018 survey said they could reduce the number of installers by half using the Easy Connect Joining System when comparing the installation of a 12' wide x 8' high pre-assembled window combination unit with four (4) 3' wide x 8' high window combination units.

*** When properly configured and maintained with a professionally installed security system and/or self-monitoring system compatible with Honeywell® 5800 controls. See your dealer for more information.

About Andersen Corporation

Headquartered in Bayport, Minnesota, Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, was founded in 1903 and employs more than 8,000 people with manufacturing sites in North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersencorporation.com.

Follow us on Facebook @AndersenCo, Twitter @AndersenCorp, and Instagram @andersen_corporation.

"ENERGY STAR" is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. "Andersen" and all other marks where denoted are trademarks of Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Andersen Corporation

Related Links

https://www.andersenwindows.com

