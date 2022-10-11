Respected Texas leader will use Integrity's proprietary insurtech platform to build on proud legacy of exceptional service and meet the Medicare needs of more Americans

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Anderson-Kent Insurance Agency ("Anderson-Kent"), a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in central Texas. As part of the acquisition, Jim Anderson, Founder of Anderson-Kent, will become a Partner and Boyd Kent, President of Anderson-Kent, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Anderson-Kent Insurance Agency Prepares for New Phase of Growth by Partnering with Integrity

"Across decades of service, Jim and Boyd have built amazing reputations as outstanding leaders and impactful community members," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Agents, carriers and healthcare providers alike have a deep respect and appreciation for what Anderson-Kent has built. At Integrity, we work to support the next phase of growth of agencies like Anderson-Kent. Jim and Boyd's exceptional team will now be able to utilize stronger technology, enhanced resources and additional support designed to meet the needs of their agents and agencies better than ever before. The passion that Anderson-Kent brings to their work fits perfectly with Integrity's core value of service and makes this partnership a win-win in every way."

A mainstay of the insurance industry in Texas, Jim Anderson has been serving Americans for more than six decades. In 2012, he partnered with Boyd Kent, an industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience, to establish Anderson-Kent to help guide retirees in selecting Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. Though their management roles have expanded significantly as the agency has grown, both Anderson and Kent remain connected to the field as high-producing agents. The leaders are dedicated to maintaining personal relationships with carriers and healthcare providers, and they are deeply committed to the guidance and success of their team of agents.

"We've been in this business for decades, so we've proven many times over that we have what it takes to be successful," explained Boyd Kent, President of Anderson-Kent. "What we need now is the opportunity to redirect valuable time away from administrative tasks and toward doing what we love — recruiting agents and training them to serve even more people. The insurance business has changed considerably, and it will continue to do so. As we move into our next phase of growth, we want to be partnered with the company that is leading the way. Integrity offers us the most cutting-edge technology available for agents and can help us grow well into the future. We've known many of the Integrity partners for decades and that makes us so excited to join their ranks as official members of the Integrity family."

"We are in the Medicare business so we can help people," shared Jim Anderson, Founder of Anderson-Kent. "Our focus is on taking care of every single client, every single time. This partnership with Integrity will upgrade every aspect of our business and offer our agents best-in-class insurtech systems and industry-leading support to help them better serve their clients. Integrity's technology is second to none — it will be a huge advantage for our agents to deliver the right Medicare coverage. We've seen how the 'Integrity Effect' of growth has transformed other agencies, and we're grateful for this opportunity to see how it will enhance ours."

Anderson and Kent join an illustrious group of industry trailblazers and icons who form Integrity's partner network. This rapidly growing and highly influential force is synergistically innovating all aspects of insurance and financial services. The partner network's ongoing collaborations have resulted in optimized life, health and wealth solutions, and helped millions of Americans prepare for the good days ahead.

"Jim and Boyd are two of the industry's strongest, most loyal and honest leaders — their experience will be a significant asset to Integrity," imparted Scott Riddle, Managing Partner at Integrity. "There's no question that joining Integrity was the best business decision I've ever made. Integrity provides the most comprehensive platform in the country to help partners not only improve, but to reach heights they only dreamed of achieving. We're honored to welcome Anderson-Kent as partners and to support their growth."

Access to Integrity's robust system of shared services will reduce Anderson-Kent's administrative responsibilities. Enhanced support in areas such as Technology & Innovation, accounting, People & Culture, legal and compliance will allow Anderson-Kent leadership to focus more on agent development. Additionally, the extensive resources available through Integrity's robust insurtech platform offer industry-leading capabilities for agencies and agents. The platform includes instantaneous online quoting and enrollment, constant new product development, access to the proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, and Integrity's world-class marketing and advertising capabilities.

Anderson-Kent employees also gain the opportunity for meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Anderson-Kent's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/AndersonKent.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Anderson-Kent Insurance Agency

Anderson-Kent Insurance Agency, headquartered in Waco, Texas, is an agency focused on serving the Medicare needs of seniors in Central Texas. With a commitment to hard work and a dedication to finding the right solutions for clients, Anderson-Kent helps thousands of Americans make critical decisions about their health coverage and enjoy a more secure retirement.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC