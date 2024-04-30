Gruening Health and Wealth Combines with Integrity to Expand Support and Services for Senior Market

As a former Division 1 college football coach, Gruening has a passion for building a winning team and motivating others toward success. His team of agents includes many former athletes, retired military and law enforcement officers. As successful leaders themselves, this team is accustomed to serving and working to make a difference to improve the wellbeing of those around them. Gruening Health and Wealth offers Medicare and retirement products, with a special focus on serving local communities while maintaining a strong national presence. The agency also offers in-depth education to consumers to help them better know and navigate their Medicare options.

"Chase understands the power of a strong team — he knows that the right players make all the difference," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Today, Gruening Health and Wealth becomes a member of the fastest growing team in the industry. At Integrity, we've cultivated a culture where everyone is invested in each other's success. We've assembled the best and brightest minds in the industry and paired them with technology that is second to none. This powerful combination offers agents and advisors the ability to serve Americans faster and more efficiently than ever before. We can't wait to see Chase and his team experience the 'Integrity Effect' and accelerate their success by leveraging all that Integrity has to offer. Together, our opportunities are limitless!"

"Gruening Health and Wealth shares Integrity's principles of an unwavering work ethic and creating success by building those around you," shared Chase Gruening, Founder and CEO of Gruening Health and Wealth. "Just like Integrity, we strive to stay at the forefront of industry trends and innovation. We've always been dreamers who are willing to put in the work to accomplish those dreams. Integrity enables us to keep dreaming big, knowing we have proven, best-in-class resources and technology enhancing our processes and supporting our growth. I'm also excited to build relationships with other Integrity partners and learn more about areas they have experience in. Our future feels brighter than ever and I couldn't be more excited about the direction of this partnership."

The Integrity Suite of Solutions offers end-to-end technology and resources to help agents and advisors reach their goals and become more effective. With opportunities to connect in person or virtually, the Integrity platform helps agents, advisors and agencies serve Americans with more flexibility and efficiency. Products include MedicareCENTER, which integrates online quoting and enrollment with Ask Integrity™ — a one-of-a-kind, AI-powered customer relationship management solution — and LeadCENTER, an optimized, on-demand platform offering instantaneous leads for any demographic. All Integrity partners benefit from leadership guidance, insightful data and analytics, and continuous product development.

In addition, the industry's most innovative thinkers and pioneers have created a powerful partner network aligned around the Integrity platform. Comprised of many of the country's leading insurance and finance companies, this dynamic team cultivates collaborative solutions that better protect the life, health and wealth of all consumers. The ingenuity and commitment of Integrity partners have streamlined financial services and insurance processes, while helping more Americans plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about Gruening Health and Wealth's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/Gruening.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Gruening Health & Wealth

Gruening Health and Wealth is an independent agency committed to enhancing the lives of Americans nationwide with Medicare and retirement planning solutions. Located in both Springfield, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, Gruening Health and Wealth is on a rapid growth trajectory, continually expanding its team of expert agents with development training and growth opportunities. The agency educates over 50,000 Americans about their health and wealth needs annually with integrity, compassion and through innovative digital and in-person platforms. For more information, visit www.grueninghealthwealth.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC