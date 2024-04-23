SOS Financial Agency Enhances Mission to Serve Diverse Communities through Integrity Partnership

SOS Financial Agency brings an exceptional ability to connect with a wide range of consumers through its diverse team, which spans 21 nationalities. With more than a decade of service, SOS Financial Agency offers life insurance products and annuities to consumers nationwide. Founders Chris and Vicena Hart emphasize a three-pronged approach of service to carriers, clients and agents with an emphasis on respect and connectivity. The Harts are also accomplished fitness competitors and transfer their dedication, perseverance and energy gained from national competitions into their leadership code.

"Since its founding, Integrity has attracted leaders like Chris and Vicena who strive to make a greater impact through service and dedication to helping American families make the most of what life brings," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The remarkable diversity of the SOS Financial Agency team demonstrates the resonating power of community, offering growth opportunities for agents while working together to improve the lives of those they serve. Integrity's technology will enable the entire SOS Financial Agency team to do their jobs with greater ease and efficiency while opening new markets for expansion. This partnership represents an exciting part of Integrity's future, and I couldn't be more honored to welcome Chris and Vicena to our Integrity family."

"It's important to us to provide the highest standards of service possible while also helping our team achieve their dreams. Gaining access to Integrity's world-class technology and support allows us to do both," explained Chris Hart, Founder of SOS Financial Agency. "This partnership aligns perfectly with what we stand for and gives our agents a distinct competitive edge. We were already on a path of expansion, and Integrity offers an influx of technology and strategy that will help accelerate our growth even more. Ultimately, partnering with Integrity expediates the achievement of our overarching goal to reach and serve more families — we're thrilled to get started!"

"At SOS Financial Agency, we specialize in developing leaders, which includes maximizing our own leadership potential," shared Vicena Hart, Founder of SOS Financial Agency. "We've seen the impact of the 'Integrity Effect' from our colleagues who have already joined forces with Integrity, and we can't wait to experience similar results for ourselves. By leveraging Integrity's Suite of Solutions and other resources, new and experienced agents can expand their reach and become more efficient, allowing us to make an even greater impact far beyond our community. We've always dreamed big — as an Integrity partner, our dreams have skyrocketed."

Integrity offers an incomparable platform for insurance and financial services industry leaders to connect with like-minded trailblazers who are dedicated to better protecting the life, health and wealth of American families. Through Integrity's network of partners, these legends and icons have united to develop transformative technology, initiatives and services that streamline the experience for all stakeholders. Their collaboration results in holistic solutions that help all Americans plan for the good days ahead.

The Integrity Suite of Solutions upgrades agents' capacity to serve by simplifying processes, increasing productivity and supporting deeper customer relationships. These innovative solutions include LeadCENTER, which serves actionable leads in real time, and LifeCENTER, which streamlines client relationships from application submission through product management. Partners receive further benefits by utilizing Integrity's world-class advertising and marketing capabilities, insightful data and analytics, and strategic leadership guidance.

"Chris and Vicena Hart are excellent examples of the boundless possibilities that await hardworking, dedicated leaders when they join forces with Integrity," said Patrick Bet-David, Managing Partner at Integrity. "Through this partnership, SOS Financial Agency can access groundbreaking technology that will supercharge its growth and forge even deeper relationships within the diverse communities its team reaches and serves. The shared values and mutual commitment to excellence make this partnership a natural and exciting fit, and I can't wait to see where Chris, Vicena and their dedicated team take this opportunity."

For more information about SOS Financial Agency's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/SOSFinancial.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About SOS Financial Agency

SOS Financial Agency, based near Silver Spring, Maryland, is an independent insurance agency focused on providing licensed professionals and clients with life insurance products and financial solutions. With a robust and diverse representation spanning 21 nationalities, SOS Financial Agency operates as a beacon of hope for those seeking reliable and comprehensive financial guidance. The agency serves thousands of clients annually with a profound commitment to integrity, family and community service.

For more information, visit success.soldoutservant.com.

