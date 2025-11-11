Pizza Hut Helps You Holiday Harder with the Return of the Iconic Triple Treat Box

Pizza Hut teams up with Josh Allen (and yes, a Reindeer) to highlight the iconic bundle with festive gear and a new white elephant game

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are back and so is one of Pizza Hut's most beloved traditions: the Triple Treat Box. The festive offering is making its grand return to help pizza lovers holiday harder than ever. The Triple Treat Box features two medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and choice of dessert, all served up in limited-edition holiday packaging that's made for turning any holiday party into a pizza party.i However, this year, Pizza Hut infuses even more joy into your holiday festivities with a live reindeer, festive pizza holiday sweater from Tipsy Elves and a new holiday white elephant game.

Pizza Hut's partnership with Pepsi and quarterback Josh Allen continues with Allen returning to screens this holiday season as he celebrates the return of the Triple Treat Box, reminding fans to go hard for the holidays from pizza sweaters to spreads (as seen here). Pizza and holiday lovers can get the same holiday gear as seen on Allen in the campaign to be as toasty as their Triple Treat Box this holiday season from Tipsy Elves here. *while supplies last.

To push the holiday fun even harder, Pizza Hut celebrates those who go all out for the season by including a live reindeer. This funny spot shows just how chaotic things can get when a holiday loving dad surprises his family and party-goers with a special guest (as seen here). If you're ready to holiday harder this year, it's time to turn things up a notch with the Triple Treat Box.

What's a holiday party without a white elephant game? This year, Pizza Hut is turning up festive fun with NEW Triple Treat Box packaging that turns into a white elephant game when scanned later this holiday season. The game will unlock special promo codes, gift cards and free treats for gaming enthusiasts to enjoy – finally, a white elephant game that won't send you home disappointed. Be on the lookout for the release.

"The Triple Treat Box has become a staple for those who go big on the holidays," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "This year, we wanted to give people even more ways to holiday harder with our Triple Treat Box that's designed to infuse more fun into holiday gatherings so your pizza party memories are sure to be passed around the group chat."

And for those looking to bring the fun out of the group chat and to keep the holiday cheer going, Pizza Hut is partnering with iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to send pizza lovers and holiday enthusiasts to some of the biggest seasonal celebrations across the country with the Triple Treat Fan Pass. And since it's the season of giving, Pizza Hut is also teaming up with Bucketlisters to offer creators a chance to share their holiday joy (and their love for pizza) at Holly Jolly Bars. From festive pop-ups to pizza-fueled surprises, the spirit of the season is spreading one slice at a time. You can head to holidayharder.com to learn more.

The Triple Treat Box is available now for a limited time only at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide. For more information about Pizza Hut and to explore the brand's offerings, visit www.pizzahut.com and follow the brand on social media on Facebook,X,Instagram,TikTok andYouTube.

i Limited time only. Includes 2 medium 1-topping pizzas. Additional charge for more than 1 pizza topping, Pan & extra cheese. Additional charge for select dessert options & cheese stick upgrade. Pepsi beverages not included. PEPSI and the Pepsi Globe are registered trademarks of PepsiCo, Inc. © 2025 PepsiCo, Inc. Product availability (including special holiday packaging), prices & participation vary. Priced higher in some locations, including CA. Taxes, tip & delivery fees not included.

