The Triple Treat Box is back for the holidays and fans can now dress like their favorite deal with a new Tipsy Elves onesie inspired by the iconic bundle just in time for National Ugly Sweater Day.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut is keeping the holidays flavorful with the return of the fan-favorite Triple Treat Box. Now, Pizza Hut fans and holiday enthusiasts can not only enjoy the Triple Treat Box bundle, but dress like one too thanks to the launch of a limited-edition holiday onesie created in collaboration with Tipsy Elves. The limited-edition Triple Treat Box onesie is available just in time for anyone celebrating National Ugly Sweater Day on December 19th.

Pizza Hut Doubles Down on Helping Fans Holiday Harder with New Limited-Edition Tipsy Elves Triple Treat Box Onesie

The Triple Treat Box continues to be a seasonal favorite, featuring two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and a choice of dessert served in festive holiday packaging.i The onesie features the updated design seen on the Triple Treat Box packaging and is available for $89.95 in men's and women's sizes (small-2XL). Fans can learn more and purchase both the Triple Treat Box and onesies at https://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/triple-treat box for a limited time while supplies last.

"Pizza Hut is all about feeding good times, and knowing our fans love to go extra hard for the holidays, the Triple Treat Box is designed to fuel those moments," said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "Whether it's covering every inch of your roof with lights or feeding good times as the host of your holiday parties, Pizza Hut is here to bring the festive flavor."

The Triple Treat Box is available now for a limited time only at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide. For more information about Pizza Hut and to sign up for Hut Rewards and explore the brand's offerings, visit www.pizzahut.com and follow the brand on social media on Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in more than 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original Pan® and Original Stuffed Crust® pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. In addition, Pizza Hut has Hut Rewards®, the brand's loyalty program in the U.S. that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut also works to positively impact restaurant employees, the communities they serve and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon and Better Packaging.

About Tipsy Elves

Tipsy Elves (tipsyelves.com) is a bold and innovative apparel brand on a mission to design apparel that makes life more fun. Founded in 2011 in San Diego by entrepreneurs Evan Mendelsohn and Nick Morton, the company launched with quirky "ugly" Christmas sweaters, became a Shark Tank phenomenon, and has since evolved into a full-scale lifestyle brand. From bold prints to outrageous statement pieces, Tipsy Elves brings humor, high-quality materials, and viral design energy to the masses.

Built for the partygoers, the trend-setters, and the irreverent celebrants, Tipsy Elves serves customers online and through key partnerships—with the goal of turning every moment into one that's shared, remembered, and full of joy. For more information or to browse the latest collections, visit www.tipsyelves.com

